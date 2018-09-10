This Rap Legend Sets The Record Straight About Fighting Cardi B

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Cardi B is seen on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by NRNY/Star Max/GC Images)

"Wayment, wayment..."

Over the weekend at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party, the unspoken tension between New York bred-femcees Nicki Minaj and Cardi B boiled over into a full-blown brawl. Head Bard spent most of the ordeal being shielded by security while Bardi did everything she could to attack the Queens native, including throwing her shoe at her intended target.


While many initially thought that Nicki and Cardi came to blows, it was actually former Love & Hip-Hop New York reality star Rah Ali who lunged at Cardi ready to knuck and buck. However, the internet tried to toss a hip-hop legend into the mix, based on the spotty information being spread across social media.

Flipmode Squad first lady Rah Digga unexpectedly started trending because fans were getting her confused with the reality star. Hilariously taking to Twitter, the Newark, New Jersey, femcee was naturally in shock about her "trending for fighting Cardi."

What was she up to while the brawl was happening? Rah Digga was home, binging Ozark, minding her business.

When British femcee Monie Love hopped into Rah's mentions in a comical attempt to stir the pot, Rah shut her down by saying, "we too old [to fight] sis. Let's just watch Netflix and eat our food."

Lol! Let's leave the physical sparring to the young girls, because these legends ain't about to catch a case for y'all.

Written by Mya Abraham

Photo by NRNY/Star Max/GC Images

