Amid Meek Mill Reconciliation, Drake Has A Shocking Gesture For Kanye West

Drake’s sparring match with G.O.O.D. Music emcee Pusha T is currently on a standstill since Drake never responded to Push’s “ The Story of Adidon ,” from May. Back in June, Kanye West stated that “[the beef] is dead” because Ye is all about love.

This weekend was … eventful, to say the least. It literally went from one extreme to the next. While Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were going for blows in couture, the high-profile beef between Drake and Meek Mill finally came to an end. Drizzy invited the Philly-bred emcee on stage and, in the words of Meek, “we [all] happy as sh*t!”

I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now

However, it seemed as though Drizzy and Ye had some unfinished business. Last month, 6 God reignited his war with the Chi-town legend when Drake said that Ye flopped. Last week, Yeezy apologized to Drake over the beef getting out of control when Drake’s son got dragged into warfare. Now it seems that Drake is ready to reconcile with all.

Since the apology, Drake has let his team and security know that if Kanye shows up to a Drake show, he won't be turned away and isn't banned from pulling up. There's no word on whether Ye will take him up on that offer, but Aubrey's current tour with Migos is set to run through November, so Ye has plenty of time to make up his mind.



Hopefully, this will settle the score, once and for all.