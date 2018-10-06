Bloody Shoes! Cardi B Destroys A 'So Desperate For Clout' Hater

attends GQ's 2018 All-Stars Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The rant was allegedly fueled by a Youtuber.

Published 4 days ago

Cardi B is allegedly heated about someone spreading rumors about her family, and she’s taking to her Instagram Stories to share her frustration.

Petty Activist, screenshotted a photo of a rant Cardi posted in her stories, and it’s leaving many wanting to know who she’s talking about.

“This woman is so desperate for clout it’s disgusting,” the IG story started. “And for the record Remy or none of my friends have pics of my child. Only people have pics of here are the Grandmas, Henny [Hennessy] and Set [Offset].

She then went on to add, “Get off my d*ck and stop makin sh*t up about me, my life, and stop watching my friends and switchin’ they words. You are a f*ckin weirdo!”

We are shook. Who could she be talking about?

Many comments began to speculate the “Bodak Yellow,” rapper was referring to Youtuber, Tasha K who recently did a series of videos including an interview with Cardi B’s ex-roommate who attempted to expose her.

SMH, hopefully this story doesn’t go any deeper than this.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

