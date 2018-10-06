Bloody Shoes! Cardi B Destroys A 'So Desperate For Clout' Hater

Cardi B is allegedly heated about someone spreading rumors about her family, and she’s taking to her Instagram Stories to share her frustration.

Petty Activist, screenshotted a photo of a rant Cardi posted in her stories, and it’s leaving many wanting to know who she’s talking about.

“This woman is so desperate for clout it’s disgusting,” the IG story started. “And for the record Remy or none of my friends have pics of my child. Only people have pics of here are the Grandmas, Henny [Hennessy] and Set [Offset].

She then went on to add, “Get off my d*ck and stop makin sh*t up about me, my life, and stop watching my friends and switchin’ they words. You are a f*ckin weirdo!”