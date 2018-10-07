Rapper Hollywood Play Killed In-Front Of Club In Queens

Authorities say 35-year-old Hollywood (real name Frank Snyder) stepped outside of Tavern Lounge on Jamaica Avenue. At around 3:15 a.m., a black sedan pulled up in front of the club and a gunman got out and began firing toward the lounge.

Police reveal Snyder was shot once in the leg and once in the neck. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead. It isn’t certain whether Snyder was the intended target of the attack however people on the scene say he definitely was.