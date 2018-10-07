T-Pain Had A Complaint For Delta And The Airline Clapped Right Back

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Wendy’s is famous for how ruthless their Twitter people are. It’s been brilliant for the PR efforts and is setting a trend for social media managers and unconventionality.
You could say Delta is also trying to get in the smirk game. T-Pain recently tweeted to them and complained that the music they play in their terminals and taxiing areas is repetitive and doesn’t set him in the right mood for his own profession.
Their response was brilliant.
Ok Delta, we see you.
That wasn't it though. Apparently, they even granted the singer's request.
View this post on Instagram
We just landing back in Atlanta from LAX and @delta decided they wanna show out and starts blastin “Buy u a drank” over the speakers in the plane. Not gon lie it felt pretty damn cool. Made me chuckle like a lil girl 😂 shit was wild loud too. Big thank you to @delta and the super solid flight attendants for getting the flight lit 🔥 @delta I see what you mean. I didn’t wanna get off the plane. Solid facts 😂
Wow. Now that's customer service!
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS