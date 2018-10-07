T-Pain Had A Complaint For Delta And The Airline Clapped Right Back

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: T-Pain performs during the 2018 Life is Beautiful Festival on September 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Who's behind their social media?

Published 3 days ago

Wendy’s is famous for how ruthless their Twitter people are. It’s been brilliant for the PR efforts and is setting a trend for social media managers and unconventionality.

You could say Delta is also trying to get in the smirk game. T-Pain recently tweeted to them and complained that the music they play in their terminals and taxiing areas is repetitive and doesn’t set him in the right mood for his own profession.

Their response was brilliant.

Looks like #TPain got his wish 😩😂

Ok Delta, we see you.

That wasn't it though. Apparently, they even granted the singer's request.

Wow. Now that's customer service!

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

