Wayment! Did 6ix9ine Really Mix Up Beyoncé And Blac Chyna?

Mistakes come a dime a dozen online, but a recent mix up by controversial rap sensation 6ix 9ine has social media confused AF. The "FEFE" emcee made a questionable mistake while shouting out a recent take on his "STOOPID" dance challenge.

In an attempt to promote his "STOOPID" single with fellow Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda, he reposted a video of Blac Chyna trying her hand at the newly viral "STOOPID" dance challenge and shared it on his IG. The only problem is, he captioned the post, "Beyoncé killed this s**t."

Due to his longstanding history of trolling online, fans couldn't help but question if the 22-year-old was "clouting chasing" for views, or if he really had trouble distinguishing the difference between Queen Bey and Blac Chyna.

6ix9ine calling blac Chyna Beyonce is a different level of annoying — Big’s Bitch (@KingShawnaaa) October 8, 2018

6ix9ine is such a fucking troll lmao. Man post a video of Blac Chyna dancing to his song and talking bout 'Beyoncé killed this shit' 😂😂😂 — Krisashé 🦄 (@_krisye) October 8, 2018

6ix9ine just referred to Blac Chyna as Beyoncé, now that’s where i draw the line lmfaoooooo — dykeké (@itsdykeke) October 8, 2018

6ix9ine really just called Blac Chyna Beyoncé smh don’t ever disrespect Queen B like that 😤 — Juleuse (@juleuse_san) October 8, 2018

6ix9ine just called Blac Chyna Beyoncé!🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ what a disgrace!!!!! — Patzi (@AcostaPatzi) October 8, 2018

Despite the ongoing comments online, 6ix9ine has yet to update the post, or comment on the mix up.

Written by BET Staff