Drake Slams A Vancouver Casino For Racial Profiling

Drake is making some eye-opening accusations about a casino in Vancouver he claims racially profiled him.

The Toronto rapper took to social media early Saturday morning (November 3) to air out his grievances regarding the Parq Vancouver Casino. He called it the “worst run business I have ever witnessed” and claimed employes were “profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for.”

After posting on his Instagram Story about his less-than-stellar night, the Drizzy Hive came out in support of Champaign Papi. The casino’s social media pages were flooded with negative comments.

A supposed employee of the casino posted on social media about the incident and claims Drake couldn’t play because he didn’t reveal a “source of funds,” which is supposedly sought by gaming sites in British Columbia for large cash transactions to avoid money laundering.

The stop at Parq Vancouver was made during the rapper’s Canadian leg of his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. See Drizzy’s accusations and the employee’s response below.