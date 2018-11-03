Legendary Trumpeter Roy Hargrove Passes Away At 49

Roy Hargrove , a jazz trumpeter who attained fame and prominence for nearly three decades, has passed away.

NPR is reporting that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. The two-time Grammy winner was 49 years old.

Roy Hargrove was discovered by Wynton Marsalis and rose in notariety during the early 1990s. After a single year at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Hargrove began his career as a trumpeter, releasing solo albums and performing alongside Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock, Jackie McLean, and Oscar Peterson, among others.

The Waco, Texas native also performed on Erykah Badu’s sophomore album Mama’s Gun, D’Angelo’s Voodoo and Common’s major label debut Like Water for Chocolate. He recorded with D’Angelo again in 2014 for his third album, Black Messiah.

Our thoughts are with Roy Hargrove’s family and friends during this time.