Iggy Azalea Makes A Major Announcement About Her Career And Claims She’s ‘Finally Free’

Iggy Azalea blew up with the song "Fancy" in 2014, since then she hasn't a song in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist since 2015's "Pretty," which featured Britney Spears. Now, after going from Def Jam to Island Records, the Australian native announced she is now independent.

The 28-year-old wrote on Twitter, “I'm officially signied! Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal… never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one." She continued, “now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo!”

I’m officially unsigned !!!!

Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal... never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one.



now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo! 😈😄💕🤮 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 3, 2018

However, Iggy won't be releasing new music anytime soon, she wrote on Twitter she won't be ready to release anything until early next year.



We will see if Iggy can make a comeback. But in this era of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, it will be a hard grind for Iggy to make a dent as a rapper.

Written by Renee Samuel