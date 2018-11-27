Lil Skies' Self-Formulated Blueprint Has Many Dubbing Him A SoundCloud Rap Success Story

Pennsylvania-bred rapper Lil Skies is breaking free from the typical SoundCloud rap mold. Since childhood, the 20-year-old was spoke hip-hop before he even began speaking. Following in the footsteps of his father, Dark Skies, the biracial phenom is cultivating his own sound through catchy hooks, relatable bars and magnetic charm.

Prior to inking a deal with Atlantic Records, Skies built a digital buzz through his mixtapes, Good Grades Bad Habits 2 and Alone, as well as rendering a co-sign from popular YouTube star Cufboys. Yet, his true early peak wasn't until he dropped the visual for "Red Roses," which was directed by Cole Bennett, a favorite among many SoundCloud rappers.