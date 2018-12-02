Kodak Black Was Detained Outside A Nightclub After An Alleged Brawl

Kodak Black was reportedly detained and questioned by police after a fight broke out at the nightclub he was at.

According to TMZ, the Florida rapper and his crew were spending their Friday night (November 30) at Playhouse Nightclub in Hollywood when a fight occurred just after midnight.

Law enforcement arrived shortly after and broke it all up. Sources close to the website say Kodak was detained and questioned but not arrested.

A video on Instagram shows the rapper cuffed on the sidewalk. He will reportedly not face any charges and it’s unclear whether anyone else was arrested.