Rihanna Drops A Major Hint About The Release Date For Her Next Album

Rihanna’s been busy with her Fenty Beauty line as of late. And while it’s displayed her versatility and made her a fortune on top of her fortune, it’s largely kept her out of the studio.
That said, fans have been hungry for new RiRi music. January will mark three years since we’ve gotten a solo studio album from her, and the Barbadian singer/songwriter knows her fan’s desire for new tunes.
Recently, Rihanna posted about another Fenty Beauty release for the day after Christmas on Instagram and it prompted one of her fans to ask her about her next LP drop.
“But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” the fan prompted. Her response? “2019.”
While no other details, like a project title, concept or specific day, it sounds like Rihanna is gearing up to follow up her very strong Anti album from 2016.
2019 already has the potential to be another strong year for music. Are you geeked for new music from Rihanna? Let us know in the comment section below.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
