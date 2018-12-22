Rihanna Drops A Major Hint About The Release Date For Her Next Album

Rihanna’s been busy with her Fenty Beauty line as of late. And while it’s displayed her versatility and made her a fortune on top of her fortune, it’s largely kept her out of the studio.

That said, fans have been hungry for new RiRi music. January will mark three years since we’ve gotten a solo studio album from her, and the Barbadian singer/songwriter knows her fan’s desire for new tunes.

Recently, Rihanna posted about another Fenty Beauty release for the day after Christmas on Instagram and it prompted one of her fans to ask her about her next LP drop.

“But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” the fan prompted. Her response? “2019.”