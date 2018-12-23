Kanye West Reveals His Picks For The Greatest Rappers Of All Time

Kanye West may often shock fans with his infamously controversial tweets, but his recent post has everyone shook.

On Friday (Dec. 21) while riding through Calabasas, CA, 'Ye took a minute to share with his 29 million Twitter followers a screenshot of what was currently on his playlist.

Listening to "Ain't Got No Haters," from Ice Cube's latest album Everythangs Corrupt, Kanye simply captioned the post, "Cube and Short," followed by two goat emojis.