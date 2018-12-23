Kanye West Reveals His Picks For The Greatest Rappers Of All Time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Hint: it’s not himself.

Kanye West may often shock fans with his infamously controversial tweets, but his recent post has everyone shook.

On Friday (Dec. 21) while riding through Calabasas, CA, 'Ye took a minute to share with his 29 million Twitter followers a screenshot of what was currently on his playlist.

Listening to "Ain't Got No Haters," from Ice Cube's latest album Everythangs Corrupt, Kanye simply captioned the post, "Cube and Short," followed by two goat emojis. 

FYI: Goat emojis are often used to represent the acronym, "G.O.A.T" (Greatest Of All Time).

There you have it, rappers Ice Cube and Too $hort are his top picks! As they say, "Real Recognize Real."

(Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

