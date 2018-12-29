State Property Is Back And Their '2K18 Freestyle' Proves They Haven't Missed A Beat

A month ago, we posted a State Property freestyle in coordination with the group’s announcement that they’d be going on tour together.

Now, Jay-Z’s protegé collective has hit the road and are in the midst of that tour, and just when you thought that was it, they drop another freestyle video with some pretty serious bars.

Freeway, Peedi Crakk and Young Chris deliver some of that old lyrical magic SP fans having been missing for years. The video for the freestyle is nothing over the top, putting the whitty and thoro bars into the forefront.