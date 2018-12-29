State Property Is Back And Their '2K18 Freestyle' Proves They Haven't Missed A Beat

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
A month ago, we posted a State Property freestyle in coordination with the group’s announcement that they’d be going on tour together.
Now, Jay-Z’s protegé collective has hit the road and are in the midst of that tour, and just when you thought that was it, they drop another freestyle video with some pretty serious bars.
Freeway, Peedi Crakk and Young Chris deliver some of that old lyrical magic SP fans having been missing for years. The video for the freestyle is nothing over the top, putting the whitty and thoro bars into the forefront.
Beginning on November 21, State Property embarked on their 14-date “Now or Never Tour,” hitting the East Coast, Midwest, and Third Coast during the run. Most of the members from the original group have been performing on the tour, including Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Peedi Crakk, Omillio Sparks, and the Young Gunz (Young Chris and Neef Buck).
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS