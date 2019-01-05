Chris Brown Just Landed An Epic New Record Deal

Chris Brown is cashing in big to start the new year.

According to Rap-Up, the R&B singer inked a new record deal with RCA Records and his forthcoming album Indigo will be released under the imprint.

As a part of the deal, Brown will be able to own his own master recordings. According to the label, they hope this will make CB’s music even better.

“This new deal structure between Brown and RCA Records, will undoubtedly enhance the release of new Chris Brown music, content, and much more throughout 2019 and beyond,” RCA said in a statement.

Chris Brown released his 2012 album Fortune under RCA, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s since been certified platinum. After Fortune, Breezy released for more albums for RCA, including 2014’s X, 2015’s Royalty and the collaborative Fan of a Fan: The Album with Tyga, as well as 2017’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Indigo is slated for release later this year. The video for the Scott Storch-produced single “Undecided” was just released.