Chance The Rapper Explains Controversial Quote About R. Kelly And Black Women

The 25-year-old appeared in the docuseries.

Published 2 days ago

Hours before the final installment of "Surviving R. Kelly" aired, a quote from Chance the Rapper went viral of him saying he regretted working with R. Kelly "because I didn't value the accusers' stories because they were black women."

Now Chance is saying his words were taken out of context. 

 

Chance said earlier this year, "We're programmed to really be hypersensitive to black male oppression. It's just prevalent in all media. Like slavery for a lot of people, they envision men in chains, but black women are exponentially a higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world. Maybe I didn't care because I didn't value the accusers' stories because they were black women." See below:

 

After backlash for the clip, which also aired in "Surviving R. Kelly," Chance wrote on Twitter, "The quote was taken out of context, but the truth is any of us who ever ignored the R. Kelly stories, or ever believed he was being setup/attacked by the system (as black men often are) were doing so at the detriment of black women and girls."

Written by Renee Samuel

