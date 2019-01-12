Missy Elliott Just Received A Huge Honor

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Missy Elliott is a legendary rapper and has provided inspiration for countless emcees who have followed her greatness.
That’s part of the reason she’s becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. According to the New York Daily News, the 47-year-old is one of six new inductees, joining John Prine, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), Dallas Austin, Jack Tempchin and Tom T. Hall.
“I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 ‘Song Writers Hall of Fame,” Elliott tweeted Saturday morning (January 12). “also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING… I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL to now be inducted also.”
I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 “Song Writers Hall of Fame🙌🏾🙌🏾 also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING🙌🏾 I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL to now be inducted also🙏🏾 I ❤️you all🤗 #SHOF2019 ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/6LRHFoeVz1— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 12, 2019
Missy Elliott is already the recipient of four Grammy Awards, among other recognitions she earned. Jay-Z was the first rapper inducted into the hall in 2017. He was followed a year later by Jermaine Dupri.
Congrats, Missy!
Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS