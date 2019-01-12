Missy Elliott Just Received A Huge Honor

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Missy Elliott performs at the 2018 Essence Music Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott Just Received A Huge Honor

It’s the first of its kind for a female rapper.

Published 6 days ago

Missy Elliott is a legendary rapper and has provided inspiration for countless emcees who have followed her greatness.

That’s part of the reason she’s becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. According to the New York Daily News, the 47-year-old is one of six new inductees, joining John Prine, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), Dallas Austin, Jack Tempchin and Tom T. Hall.

“I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 ‘Song Writers Hall of Fame,” Elliott tweeted Saturday morning (January 12). “also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING… I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL to now be inducted also.”

Missy Elliott is already the recipient of four Grammy Awards, among other recognitions she earned. Jay-Z was the first rapper inducted into the hall in 2017. He was followed a year later by Jermaine Dupri.

Congrats, Missy!

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC