Missy Elliott Just Received A Huge Honor

Missy Elliott is a legendary rapper and has provided inspiration for countless emcees who have followed her greatness.

That’s part of the reason she’s becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. According to the New York Daily News, the 47-year-old is one of six new inductees, joining John Prine, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), Dallas Austin, Jack Tempchin and Tom T. Hall.

“I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 ‘Song Writers Hall of Fame,” Elliott tweeted Saturday morning (January 12). “also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING… I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL to now be inducted also.”