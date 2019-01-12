The Family Of Girl In R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Cult Is Demanding Proof Her Relationship With The Singer Is Consensual

The family of Joycelyn Savage , a girl supposedly being held against her will in R. Kelly’s alleged sex cult, is demanding that the singer provide proof that the relationship between her and him is consensual.

According to The Blast, Savage’s father’s lawyer told the publication, “It should be respectfully stated that we requested two of R. Kelly’s previous managers and two of R. Kelly’s previous attorneys for the Savage family to see Joycelyn,” said Gerald Griggs.

Griggs’ request comes after Steven Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, did an interview with CBS, in which he described Lifetime’s six-part documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” “trash TV.”

Furthermore, Greenberg believes that no criminal conduct has ever taken place between his client and the women accusing him of sexual wrongdoing. “I think Mr. Kelly should live his life however he wants to live his life,” he said. “He’s not breaking any laws. He’s not doing anything illegal. He’s not taking advantage of anybody.”

The family’s response? “If you want to show that this is a consensual relationship, allow Joycelyn to see her parents,” they said, according to The Blast. They believe if they’re able to speak with Joycelyn it “will remove all doubt whether the relationship is consensual or not.”

An investigation has been launched into R. Kelly’s background and current living situation in both Georgia and Illinois. He’s maintained he is innocent of any misconduct ever.