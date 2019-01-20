Another Woman Comes Forward Accusing R. Kelly Of Sexually Abusing Her When She Was 16

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 09: Demonstrators gather near the studio of singer R. Kelly to call for a boycott of his music after allegations of sexual abuse against young girls were raised on the highly-rated Lifetime mini-series "Surviving R. Kelly" on January 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Prosecutors in Illinois and Georgia have opened investigations into allegations made against the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tracy Sampson was a former Epic Records intern.

Published 6 days ago

Several women came forward in  Surviving R. Kelly with horrific allegations against the singer, which many in the Black community have known about for years. Now, another woman is speaking out, Tracy Sampson who an intern at Epic Records when she was 16. 

Sampson first talked about the incident publicly with The Washington Post back in May of 2018, but un her first on-camera interview, she told NBC's Dateline that back in 1999 when she was an intern at Epic Records Kelly asked, "'Can I kiss you?' and I was like, 'No.'"

He allegedly repsonded with, "'Well, give me a hug.' And then, like, when I gave him a hug he just started kissing me."

She also added, "I was in love with him. I just didn't know what to do. Like, I didn't know if this was normal. I didn't know if this is how adults acted."

NBC News reports, "Sampson said she filed a lawsuit against Kelly after she turned 18 and ended their relationship, claiming the singer sexually abused her. She said she settled the lawsuit for $250,000 in 2002." Watch the clip below:

R. Kelly has denied all allegations and his lawyer claims all of the accusers are lying.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

