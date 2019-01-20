Another Woman Comes Forward Accusing R. Kelly Of Sexually Abusing Her When She Was 16

Several women came forward in Surviving R. Kelly with horrific allegations against the singer, which many in the Black community have known about for years. Now, another woman is speaking out, Tracy Sampson who an intern at Epic Records when she was 16.

Sampson first talked about the incident publicly with The Washington Post back in May of 2018, but un her first on-camera interview, she told NBC's Dateline that back in 1999 when she was an intern at Epic Records Kelly asked, "'Can I kiss you?' and I was like, 'No.'"



He allegedly repsonded with, "'Well, give me a hug.' And then, like, when I gave him a hug he just started kissing me."

She also added, "I was in love with him. I just didn't know what to do. Like, I didn't know if this was normal. I didn't know if this is how adults acted."



NBC News reports, "Sampson said she filed a lawsuit against Kelly after she turned 18 and ended their relationship, claiming the singer sexually abused her. She said she settled the lawsuit for $250,000 in 2002." Watch the clip below:

