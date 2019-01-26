Kanye West Files A Lawsuit Against Roc-A-Fella And EMI

According to TMZ, Kanye is suing Roc-A-Fella and EMI for a lot of coins, which he feels he is owed over the years.

On Friday, the “Heartless” rapper hired attorneys Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and filed a lawsuit with Roc-A-Fella Records. He is claiming that he signed an exclusive recording agreement with the company and, although the suit is heavily amended, he's asking for a declaration of his rights over a dispute he's having, and he wants his cash.

While many have assumed that suing his friend’s company could cause a serious riff in their already rocky relationship, records show that Jay-Z sold his share back in 2004, and he no longer has any involvement with the company. So there is no beef involved.

The 41-year-old rapper is also suing EMI because he claims that they owe him over a music dispute. According to the lawsuit, in 2003, the year before he came out with his breakout album, College Dropout, he signed a contract with EMI. The suit claims by the end of 2011, Kanye had written solely or with other writers more than 200 songs and gave the rights to those songs to EMI.

Many of the songs have been credited as the most influential and successful songs in his catalog, but the exact songs are not listed.

We will continue to follow the case as it unfolds.