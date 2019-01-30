Report: Mavin Records, An African-Based Label, Announces Global Partnership With Kupanda Holdings

Mavin Records, a Lagos-based music label, has joined forces with Kupanda Holdings in a multi-million dollar investment partnership to create international opportunities for African music. Mavin will hone in on meeting operational needs to match the fast-paced demand for African music by expanding their roster and strengthening amenities within A&R, touring, marketing, distribution, publishing, and partnerships. The joint venture will be called Mavin Global.

According to Mavin Global’s founder and president, Michael Collins Ajereh, formally known as Don Jazzy, the iconic producer, the company’s mission is to “grow Mavin Global into the music powerhouse of Africa by collaborating with artists, African creatives, local and international partners.” Ajereh's goal for Mavin Global is to witness it “become a globally recognized household name and the go-to platform for connecting African music with the world.”

Mavin Records is currently the home of legendary African artists, such as, Tiwa Savage and Korede Bello. Bello is thrilled about this merger and stated, “I’m overjoyed to be part of this new era for Mavin. With the support of this team, I’m excited to release new music for my fans and connect with even more music lovers across the world.” Since its founding in 2012, Mavin has been a prominent figure in using platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter to reach native audiences in addition to growing international fan bases. The partnership will allow Mavin to strengthen this as they cultivate brand alliances that support its artists. Mavin’s chief operating officer, Tega Oghenejobo, stated, “with the resources and operational capacity Kupanda Holdings brings along with their investment, Mavin is now ready to grow our artist roster across the continent, and partner at a global scale. We are looking to build an institution that will support the fantastic creative ecosystem in Africa, and move Afrobeats to the forefront of the global industry.”

Bobby Pittman, Kupanda Holdings’ Managing Partner, feels that “between Don Jazzy’s legacy of defining the sound of modern Afrobeats and developing top African artists, Mavin Global has a unique advantage and opportunity to build the record label that will accelerate bringing African popular music to the world. We are impressed by the Mavin team’s experience and are pleased to partner with them in their next phase of growth.”