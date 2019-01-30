Rockie Fresh Teams Up With Chris Brown For New Single 'Must Be'

The Chi-Town native teamed up with R&B crooner Chris Brown for their new collaborative effort, "Must Be."

Rockie Fresh is back with new music!

Set to appear on Rockie's upcoming album, "Must Be," follows the emcee as he dishes on love and relationships.

No stranger to big name collabs, Rockie Fresh has previously rhymed alongside Rick Ross, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle and a slew of other notable names.

Check out Rockie Fresh and Chris Brown's new single, "Must Be," below: