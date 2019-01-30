Rockie Fresh Teams Up With Chris Brown For New Single 'Must Be'

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Rockie Fresh is back with new music!
The Chi-Town native teamed up with R&B crooner Chris Brown for their new collaborative effort, "Must Be."
Set to appear on Rockie's upcoming album, "Must Be," follows the emcee as he dishes on love and relationships.
No stranger to big name collabs, Rockie Fresh has previously rhymed alongside Rick Ross, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle and a slew of other notable names.
Check out Rockie Fresh and Chris Brown's new single, "Must Be," below:
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rostrum Records)
