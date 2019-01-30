Rockie Fresh Teams Up With Chris Brown For New Single 'Must Be'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Rockie Fresh attends Rostrum Annual Holiday Party on December 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rostrum Records)

Rockie Fresh Teams Up With Chris Brown For New Single 'Must Be'

The new track is set to appear on the rapper's upcoming album.

Published 2 days ago

Rockie Fresh is back with new music!

The Chi-Town native teamed up with R&B crooner Chris Brown for their new collaborative effort, "Must Be."

Set to appear on Rockie's upcoming album, "Must Be," follows the emcee as he dishes on love and relationships.

No stranger to big name collabs, Rockie Fresh has previously rhymed alongside Rick Ross, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle and a slew of other notable names.

Check out Rockie Fresh and Chris Brown's new single, "Must Be," below:

Written by Jasmine Washington

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rostrum Records)

