Have You Heard Rapper AZ’s New Single? It’s Fire!

‘It’s time’ to add it to your playlist!

Published 5 days ago

For those of you who’ve been waiting for a new track from rapper AZ, then the day has arrived. With more than 25 years in the game, the "Sugar Hill" rapper is leaving his footprint in the hip-hop world with a new song released for 2019.

The number six track, “It’s Time”, is the latest single to drop and after the release of his video on January 23rd, it has already garnered close to 25,000 views.

Paying respects to the old school beat for Kool G Rap’s popular song, “It's a Demo,” the Bed-Stuy rapper is serving real hip-hop flava we didn’t know we needed.

Check out the video below to get a dose of AZ's pure rap realness.

What do you think of the lasted from AZ?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Clockwork Music)

