Have You Heard Rapper AZ’s New Single? It’s Fire!

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
For those of you who’ve been waiting for a new track from rapper AZ, then the day has arrived. With more than 25 years in the game, the "Sugar Hill" rapper is leaving his footprint in the hip-hop world with a new song released for 2019.
The number six track, “It’s Time”, is the latest single to drop and after the release of his video on January 23rd, it has already garnered close to 25,000 views.
Paying respects to the old school beat for Kool G Rap’s popular song, “It's a Demo,” the Bed-Stuy rapper is serving real hip-hop flava we didn’t know we needed.
Check out the video below to get a dose of AZ's pure rap realness.
What do you think of the lasted from AZ?
(Photo: Clockwork Music)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS