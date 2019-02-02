Rihanna’s New Album Is Apparently Done And The Internet Is Screaming

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
If you're a Rihanna fan, prepare to set your anchors because your Bad Gal captain is ready to drop her 9th studio album and from what we’ve heard in the streets, this album is sure to be fiyah!
According to US Weekly, unidentified sources have exclusively spoken with the magazine and said that the “Umbrella” singer recently completed her ninth album after making her fans wait three years. Her last album, Anti was released in 2016. Since then, the stylish singer has been busy setting trends and breaking through glass ceilings with her business ventures that include Fenty Beauty and her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.
Keeping her 67.2M Instagram followers at the edge of the plank, the 30-year-old Barbadian beauty has been teasing them with videos that she was cooking up some hot music in the studio.
Back in September 2018 Rihanna replied to a fan’s Instagram comment to say that she was working on her new album. “I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy,” she wrote. “When music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me.”
So what can we expect from R9? According to Rolling Stone, the “Work” artist in giving us a bit of her roots and collaborating with producers from the Caribbean to create a historical album.
“[Rihanna’s team] have, no lie, 500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers,” a dancehall producer told the magazine. “They’re only choosing 10 records. They’ve been having writing camps and trying to keep them quiet for almost a year and a half now. I’ve been flying to Miami, flying to L.A., cutting records nonstop for this project.”
“R9 is amazing,” vocal producer Kuk Harrell teased on Instagram Live in December. Rihanna has not publicly released the name of the album but fans have already given it the affectionate nickname. “It’s incredible, and that’s all I’m going to say.”
Needless to say, fans are ready to “Work” for this drop!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
