Rihanna’s New Album Is Apparently Done And The Internet Is Screaming

We. Are. Shook.

If you're a Rihanna fan, prepare to set your anchors because your Bad Gal captain is ready to drop her 9th studio album and from what we’ve heard in the streets, this album is sure to be fiyah!

According to US Weekly, unidentified sources have exclusively spoken with the magazine and said that the “Umbrella” singer recently completed her ninth album after making her fans wait three years. Her last album, Anti was released in 2016. Since then, the stylish singer has been busy setting trends and breaking through glass ceilings with her business ventures that include Fenty Beauty and her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Keeping her 67.2M Instagram followers at the edge of the plank, the 30-year-old Barbadian beauty has been teasing them with videos that she was cooking up some hot music in the studio.