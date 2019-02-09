Bow Wow Seen Getting Aggressive With Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie In Newly Surfaced Elevator Surveillance Video

ICYMI: The couple were both arrested in front of their apartment building after a fight that left Shad’s face ripped to shreds. When photos of the arresting mug shots surfaced, many assumed that Holden must have been the aggressor, but TMZ just released a video of the two in an elevator tussle where the “Shorty Like Mine” rapper appears to be the aggressor.

Looks like there is more to the story between rapper Shad “Bow Wow” Moss and his former girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie Holden, that caused the Super Bowl brawl that went down in Atlanta on February 3.

Bow Wow, 31, is the first to step on the elevator and Holden is next followed by two men, one with a camera and the other with a Gucci denim jacket who seems to be with the couple. Once the elevator doors close and things are private, the rapper is seen trying to snatch what looks like keys to a car from her hands. When she doesn’t comply, he grabs her arm tighter until she lets go of the item.

He then begins to take off his jacket while talking to “Gucci Jacket” while pacing back and forth. Kiyomi utters something, and Bow Wow gets very close to her face while yelling, “What?” which is usually a question asked when trying to instigate a person into a fight.

When she does not respond, he walks away. They arrive at their floor and walk off the elevator with no incident at that time. We don’t yet know all of the details of what happened after leaving the elevator, but we do know that it ended with each party having bruises, Shad’s being the most visible.