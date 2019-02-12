Chance The Rapper Announces When He Will Release His New Album

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Fans of Coloring Book emcee Chance the Rapper have a lot to be excited for.
Almost three years after the release of his highly acclaimed EP, the Chi-town native revealed that he has new music coming on the way, and it's coming soon!
Chano took to social media teasing news of his forthcoming project.
He wrote, "Jooly," as the caption for a video where he proclaimed, ""So many things going on and I've been making music, and I be thinking about it, so many people that be in my comments like, "Where's the music at?We need an album now!" It's like n****a life is good. You gon' get that s**t when I'm ready. Haaa! July, though."
Chance the Rapper's social media update didn't end there. He took to Twitter with more elusive clues for fans.
Chance the Rapper dropped his Coloring Book EP in May 2016. He took home three Grammy Awards for the project, and made history as the first artist to win a Grammy for a streaming-only album.
