Dame Dash Issues A Sincere Apology To Jay-Z, Jim Jones And More

Dash is now looking to repair the damage done to some of his most beloved friendships, and took to social media offering his sincerest apologies to a number of people including Jay-Z and Jim Jones .

Dame Dash has been vocal about the tumultuous relationships he shares with a slew of notable names within the music industry.

In a video entitled, "A Real Can Apologize," Dash explained, "So JAY-Z, if I’ve offended you, I apologize. Lyor Cohen, if I offended you, I apologize. Steve Stoute, if I offended you, I apologize. Just ’cause you don’t have the same morals and principles, it’s cool. I’m not angry no more. I did what I had to do. I was a little aggravated about Aaliyah, so y’all just caught the brunt end of it. It was therapy."

Opening up about how much he misses the relationships he once shared with Jim Jones and Jay-Z, Dash explained, "I called Jim Jones today like I miss him. I don’t know if y’all know, but I miss him. As a brother, I love his family. I want him to be happy. And Jay, you know, the friendship we had was cool, man. I just miss it. But whatever he doing, he doing. But I’m cool with it, bro."

Reiterating just how devastated he was after losing his girlfriend Aaliyah, Dash continued, "I’m sorry man, I wasn’t myself for a second. Aaliyah had me f****d up. And Biggs, I’m sorry bro if I offended you.Whatever you doing, I’m with it. I love you, man. I know y’all mad at me, but whatever, I’m sorry. I can admit it."

Dame Dash's recent apologies comes after he shared his frustrations with Jay-Z's decision to work with R. Kelly admid claims of the singer's alleged sexual misconduct with Aaliyah during an appearance on Nick Cannon's Cannon Class series.

Check out his apologies below: