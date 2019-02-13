Mystikal Released From Prison After Posting $3 Million Bond

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Rapper Mystikal visits Music Choice on April 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

He was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in 2017.

Aftter 18 months in prison, New Orleans rap star and former No Limit Records signee Mystikal, real name Michael Lawrence Tylerhas reportedly been released on bond.

The emcee's attorneys provided an update about his release with TMZ. Per Mystikal's legal reps, the rapper used money from a record label advance and funds raised by his family and friends to cover his bond expense.

Tim Yazbeck, a member of Mystikal's legal team explained, "It's been a long time coming for Mike, but now he can get back to being the artist he is, doing what he loves, and seeing his kids again."

Joel Pearce, another member of Mystikal's team provided an optimistic update about the rapper's upcoming trial. "Based on all of the evidence we have, we strongly believe that an amicable resolution is not only possible but probable as an outcome in this case and that Michael Tyler will never be made to return to jail for a crime he didn't commit."

Mystikal was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in August 2017. He officially entered a not guilty plea in December 2017.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

