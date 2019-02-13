New Bae Alert! Soulja Boy Makes His Relationship With Blac Chyna Instagram Official

Rapper and social media sensation, Soulja Boy took to Instagram confirming his relationship with fellow social media darling, Blac Chyna .

There's a new it couple emerging on the hip-hop scene.

News of the couple's relationship surfaced after they were spotted out at several Grammy Awards after parties.

Like clockwork, Soulja Boy took to Instagram setting the record straight about their relationship status. He even created their very own couple's nickname, "DrakoChyna."