New Bae Alert! Soulja Boy Makes His Relationship With Blac Chyna Instagram Official

attends BET "Music Moguls" premiere event at 1OAK on June 27, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

Introducing...”DrakoChyna.”

Published 3 days ago

There's a new it couple emerging on the hip-hop scene.

Rapper and social media sensation, Soulja Boy took to Instagram confirming his relationship with fellow social media darling, Blac Chyna.

News of the couple's relationship surfaced after they were spotted out at several Grammy Awards after parties.

Like clockwork, Soulja Boy took to Instagram setting the record straight about their relationship status. He even created their very own couple's nickname, "DrakoChyna."

DrakoChyna

Per TMZ, Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna linked up after sliding in each other's DMs on Instagram and have been dating for over a week.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

