Listen: Cardi B & Bruno Mars Release Sexy New Single, ‘Please Me’

attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Listen: Cardi B & Bruno Mars Release Sexy New Single, ‘Please Me’

This year is going to be fire!

Published 3 days ago

2019 is starting off amazing for Cardi B. The “I Like It” rapper started the year off with a bang when she made history as the first woman to earn a Grammy for Best Rap Album of the Year.

Letting us know that she was cooking something up in the studios, Cardi promised her followers on her Instagram Live that she was planning to drop another album in 2019, which we can expect as soon as spring.

On Friday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper dropped her latest single, “Please Me,” with her previous collaborator, Bruno Mars. In 2018, the two collaborated on the catchy single “Finesse,” which was featured on his 24K Magic album.

Check out the latest single, and let us know what you think.

Will you be adding it to your playlist?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music