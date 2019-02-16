Report: R. Kelly Facing Possible Indictment Over New Sex Tape

Prosecutors are reportedly building a case against the disgraced singer. Attorney Michael Avenatti told The New Yorker, that he’s coming hard for Kelly who has been thrust into the spotlight since the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly.

In a statement, Avenatti claims he’s representing numerous clients in connection with Kelly’s alleged sexual assaults of minors. He also says he has a 45-minute videotape of Kelly performing sexual acts with a young girl who refers to her privates as “14-year-old p***y."

A law enforcement official has also confirmed that an indictment will be announced soon. Steve Greenberg, R. Kelly’s attorney, claimed in an interview with the Associated Press that his client has “never knowingly had sex with an underage woman, he never forced anyone to do anything, he never held anyone captive, he never abused anyone.”