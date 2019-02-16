Report: R. Kelly Facing Possible Indictment Over New Sex Tape

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 21: R. Kelly performs at Little Caesars Arena on February 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena on February 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Report: R. Kelly Facing Possible Indictment Over New Sex Tape

Prosecutors are already building a case against him.

Published 3 days ago

R. Kelly is facing a new legal battle over his alleged dark past.

Prosecutors are reportedly building a case against the disgraced singer. Attorney Michael Avenatti told The New Yorker, that he’s coming hard for Kelly who has been thrust into the spotlight since the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly.

In a statement, Avenatti claims he’s representing numerous clients in connection with Kelly’s alleged sexual assaults of minors. He also says he has a 45-minute videotape of Kelly performing sexual acts with a young girl who refers to her privates as “14-year-old p***y."

A law enforcement official has also confirmed that an indictment will be announced soon. Steve Greenberg, R. Kelly’s attorney, claimed in an interview with the Associated Press that his client has “never knowingly had sex with an underage woman, he never forced anyone to do anything, he never held anyone captive, he never abused anyone.”

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music