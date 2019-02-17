BlocBoy JB Wanted By Tennessee Authorities On Multiple Felony Charges

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Rapper BlocBoy JB performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Cops are asking for the public’s help to locate the 22-year-old rapper.

Published 2 days ago

BlocBoy JB is known for his collaborations with Drake, 21 Savage and A$AP Rocky and had the banger of the year last year with "Look Alive." But now, the 22-year-old rapper is now a wanted man in Tennessee. He is facing a multitude of felony charges on gun possession, drugs and theft.

According to the the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Blocboy JB — whose real name is James Baker — is facing charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun, and theft of property. Police in Shelby County are currently looking for the rapper and posted the following on Twitter, seeking the public's help:

The rapper has been silent on social media since Friday, February 15.

Check out JB's biggest hit below, 2018's "Look Alive" (featuring Drake), which charted at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

