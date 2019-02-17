BlocBoy JB Wanted By Tennessee Authorities On Multiple Felony Charges

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
BlocBoy JB is known for his collaborations with Drake, 21 Savage and A$AP Rocky and had the banger of the year last year with "Look Alive." But now, the 22-year-old rapper is now a wanted man in Tennessee. He is facing a multitude of felony charges on gun possession, drugs and theft.
According to the the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Blocboy JB — whose real name is James Baker — is facing charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun, and theft of property. Police in Shelby County are currently looking for the rapper and posted the following on Twitter, seeking the public's help:
The rapper has been silent on social media since Friday, February 15.
Check out JB's biggest hit below, 2018's "Look Alive" (featuring Drake), which charted at number five on the Billboard Hot 100.
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
