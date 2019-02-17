BlocBoy JB Wanted By Tennessee Authorities On Multiple Felony Charges

BlocBoy JB is known for his collaborations with Drake, 21 Savage and A$AP Rocky and had the banger of the year last year with "Look Alive." But now, the 22-year-old rapper is now a wanted man in Tennessee. He is facing a multitude of felony charges on gun possession, drugs and theft.

According to the the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Blocboy JB — whose real name is James Baker — is facing charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun, and theft of property. Police in Shelby County are currently looking for the rapper and posted the following on Twitter, seeking the public's help:

Breaking: SCSO needs help in locating James Baker,22, better known as BlocBoy JB. Baker is wanted for poss of drugs & drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in poss of a handgun, & for theft of prop. Anyone with tips regarding Baker’s location is asked to contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/aaTQ5mjHGB — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 16, 2019

The rapper has been silent on social media since Friday, February 15.



Check out JB's biggest hit below, 2018's "Look Alive" (featuring Drake), which charted at number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Written by BET Staff