50 Cent Claims Donald Trump Made Him A Six-Figure Offer To Attend His Inauguration

Celebrities within the hip-hop community wanted no parts of Donald Trump's 2017 presidential inauguration.
50 Cent is one of the emcees that steered clear of Trump's big day, despite reportedly being offered six figures to attend.
Fif spilled the beans on his half a million dollar offer while sitting alongside 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren on James Corden's The Late Late Show.
"With Trump during the inauguration, they offered me half a million dollars to go—just to come," the rapper explained. "I didn't do it because I didn't know if I could fix the damage. To be honest with you, all money is not good money. You gotta be careful what you're doing publicly because I don't know how you fix that. I just was like, 'Whoa! Don't bring me to fix the African-American vote—bring somebody else! I'll see you later!"
Dishing on the steps a presidential hopeful should take to win over the youth in the next election, Fif concluded, "Just relax! You gotta loosen up and relax. Hip-hop is connected to youth culture, so hang out with me when you're the President."
