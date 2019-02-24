Questlove Says DJing The Oscars Is About Finding The Balance Between Benny Goodman And Blueface’s ‘Thotiana’

Questlove will be DJing the official Oscars after-party and it might involve one of the most challenging playlists he’s ever had to put together.

The Roots turntablist spoke with our Oscars red carpet reporter and was asked about what people will be turning up to post-awards. Apparently, it’s the older crowd that’ll supposedly get the most lit, according to Questlove.

“They asked me to spin at the afterparty,” he said when asked about DJing the event. “I thought about it because this isn’t like the parties I usually do. This isn’t one age demographic so I’m dealing with a bunch of 90-year-olds and a bunch of 9-year-olds so I gotta find the difference between when Benny Goodman and Miles Davis said ‘Thotiana’.”