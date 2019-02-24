Questlove Says DJing The Oscars Is About Finding The Balance Between Benny Goodman And Blueface’s ‘Thotiana’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Questlove will be DJing the official Oscars after-party and it might involve one of the most challenging playlists he’s ever had to put together.
The Roots turntablist spoke with our Oscars red carpet reporter and was asked about what people will be turning up to post-awards. Apparently, it’s the older crowd that’ll supposedly get the most lit, according to Questlove.
“They asked me to spin at the afterparty,” he said when asked about DJing the event. “I thought about it because this isn’t like the parties I usually do. This isn’t one age demographic so I’m dealing with a bunch of 90-year-olds and a bunch of 9-year-olds so I gotta find the difference between when Benny Goodman and Miles Davis said ‘Thotiana’.”
Mixing Miles Davis' "Kind of Blue" with & Blueface's "Thotiana"? @QuestLove (the polymath-audiophile-genius) told us how he's going to DJ the official #Oscars afterparty. It's going to be an eclectic night. What up @bluefacebleedem! | Watch the Oscars tonight @ 8pm EST on ABC pic.twitter.com/z3qGoTw6bx— #BETMusic (@BETMusic) February 24, 2019
Oh boy. Can you imagine what that’s going to sound like? Hopefully everyone can hear something they can groove to. Luckily for that crowd, The Oscars chose the best person for the job.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS