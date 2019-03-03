Future Addresses Reports That He Banned Plus-Size Women From Miami Club

There is a video circulating from March 1 of a woman who attended a Miami club where rapper Future was performing. She claims he had a "no fatties" rule.

Plus-size model Naomie Chaput said on her Instagram, "So, just got news that this is true, that Future said no fatties in the club—and he has all the rights to do so [...] I'm just trying to understand really why this is, like, a thing. Why is he allowed to put those rules in place [...] the discrimination is insane to me."

She added, "And it's not that I wanted to see Future personally, because I don't give a damn about no f**king rappers, but it's the fact that it's a thing in 2019 where we can say, 'No fatties on the club.'"



Chaput did not name the club. See below: