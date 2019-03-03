Future Addresses Reports That He Banned Plus-Size Women From Miami Club

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 24: Rapper Future performs in concert after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks on October 24, 2018 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Future Addresses Reports That He Banned Plus-Size Women From Miami Club

Model Naomie Chaput claims certain ladies were denied entry.

There is a video circulating from March 1 of a woman who attended a Miami club where rapper Future was performing. She claims he had a "no fatties" rule. 

Plus-size model Naomie Chaput said on her Instagram, "So, just got news that this is true, that Future said no fatties in the club—and he has all the rights to do so [...] I'm just trying to understand really why this is, like, a thing. Why is he allowed to put those rules in place [...] the discrimination is insane to me."

She added, "And it's not that I wanted to see Future personally, because I don't give a damn about no f**king rappers, but it's the fact that it's a thing in 2019 where we can say, 'No fatties on the club.'"

Chaput did not name the club. See below:

After getting slammed on social media, Future simply responded with, "STOP CAPPIN ON MY NAME..I love all women."

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

