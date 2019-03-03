Former 'Voice' Contestant Janice Freeman Passes Away At 33

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 12" Episode 1317A -- Pictured: Janice Freeman -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Former 'Voice' Contestant Janice Freeman Passes Away At 33

The cause of her death has reportedly already been established.

Published Yesterday

Tragic news. Janice Freeman, a gifted singer and favorite contestant on the hit NBC show The Voice, reportedly passed away on Saturday (March 2) from an apparent blood clot.

According to Janice’s family, via TMZ, the 33-year-old was at her West Covina home with her husband Dion when she began complaining that she couldn’t breathe. Dion called 911 and performed CPR on his wife until paramedics arrived.

Freeman was then rushed to a nearby hospital where she would not recover. She passed at around 5:30 PM. According to the celebrity news website, a blood clot had traveled to Janice’s heart.

Previously, Janice Freeman battled numerous health issues, including lupus, cervical cancer – which she beat – and meningitis.

The singer was perhaps best known for being a contestant on The Voice back in 2017. She was on “Team Miley” and made it into the top 11. She was also one of Miley Cyrus’ favorite contestants. Miley posted a tribute to Freeman after learning of her death.

View this post on Instagram

Miley Cyrus posts a tribute to Janice Freeman 🌈

A post shared by Reality Wives (@realitywives) on

Janice Freeman is survived by her husband and daughter. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

Finding Justice

Sunday 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC