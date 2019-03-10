Kevin Gates Concert Cut Short By Gunfire And Hysteria

It got a little too lit at a Kevin Gates concert on Saturday (March 9).

In Corpus Christi, Texas, the “Change Lanes” rapper was performing when gunshots erupted before his set was over.

According to TMZ, Gates was performing at the Concrete Street Amphitheatre and was close to finishing his set at around 11:30 PM local time when gunshots rang out. The crowd subsequently fled in chaos while Gates’ security pulled him off the stage. Notebly, the rapper tried to continue performing as if nothing out of the ordinary was happening.

Police were already at the concert and investigated the situation. The gunshots apparently came from a neighboring development next to the theater. No one was injured during the incident.

Video of the aftermath was captured by a Facebook user and you can watch it below.