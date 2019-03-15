R. Kelly’s Trial Might End Up Being A TV Spectacle Thanks To New Ruling By Judge

Ever since R. Kelly was arrested on sexual abuse charges , the public has been following every detail of the singer’s legal proceedings.

First, Kelly was arrested and levied with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse and hit with a $1 million bond. Then, once freed on bail via the donation of a sympathizer, Kelly was hauled back to court over unpaid child support, which was again paid off by a sympathizer.

Now, the judge presiding over Kelly’s forthcoming trail has ruled that cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom, which will make for some interesting viewing – if his infamous Gayle King interview is any indicator.

According to Page Six, earlier today (March 15), Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood announced he’d be allowing the media’s cameras inside the courtroom for all subsequent hearings. R. Kelly’s next return to court is scheduled for a week from today (March 22).

Judge Flood also ruled that he’s forbidding any non-consensual footage of Kelly’s accusers. Currently, two of the accusers have already claimed they are unwilling to provide permission to be filmed or have their picture taken.

R. Kelly did not attend court today, leaving it up to his lawyers to hear the new ruling. The singer has pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to his sexual assault case.