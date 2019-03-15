YBN Almighty Jay's Alleged Attackers Were Arrested, But There's A Major Twist

Numerous people reportedly behind the recent alleged attack of YBN Almighty Jay and his crew have been arrested.

The plot twist in this one though is that the men were not handcuffed in connection with the robbery that took place late last week that resulted in the rapper being treated for multiple stab wounds.

TMZ reports that Zae Numbafive and three others, collectively referred to as Jack Boyz, were reportedly taken into federal custody on Wednesday in the Bronx. Their arrests were a part of a federal investigation unrelated to Jay’s alleged attack.

Instead, the four men are now reportedly facing attempted murder, racketeering and firearm-related charges. They stem from an alleged shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer.

The four men were reportedly questioned about the YBN Almighty Jay incident, according to TMZ’s sources. Two of the men allegedly confessed to being on the scene at the time of the attack.

Video of Jay allegedly being attacked found its way late last week. It resulted in a trip to the hospital and left Jay with lacerations to the head and face and 300 stitches. Jay’s "Rap-a-Lot" chain was reportedly stolen from him during the alleged attack.