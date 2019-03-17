And Now, A Word From Ivy League Graduate John Legend About The #CollegeCheatingScandal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: John Legend arrives at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tony Barson/WireImage)

And Now, A Word From Ivy League Graduate John Legend About The #CollegeCheatingScandal

The singer, activist and U Penn alumnus on white celebs bribing their way into school.

Published Yesterday

Some people were shocked to hear that rich, privileged white people were paying to get their mediocre children into Ivy League schools. However, most people of color know that this is another day in America. Including Ivy Leaguer John Legend.

While on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards,the University of Pennsylvania graduate told Entertainment Tonight, "The system has been rigged for wealthy people for a long time. The admissions system rewards people's parents being wealthy and people's parents having gone to a certain school. There's a lot of legal ways to do that that still aren't really that fair to a lot of other people."

That ain’t nothing but facts and further proof that affirmative action is still necessary -- despite what people like the only African-American on the U.S. Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas believes (he once compared affirmative action to slavery). Sadly, even a college degree will not save many from the racial wealth gap. A 2014 report claimed that a white person who dropped out of a high school is as likely to land a job than a Black person with a college degree.

To be young, privileged and white. Must be nice.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music