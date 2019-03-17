And Now, A Word From Ivy League Graduate John Legend About The #CollegeCheatingScandal

While on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards,the University of Pennsylvania graduate told Entertainment Tonight, "The system has been rigged for wealthy people for a long time. The admissions system rewards people's parents being wealthy and people's parents having gone to a certain school. There's a lot of legal ways to do that that still aren't really that fair to a lot of other people."



That ain’t nothing but facts and further proof that affirmative action is still necessary -- despite what people like the only African-American on the U.S. Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas believes (he once compared affirmative action to slavery). Sadly, even a college degree will not save many from the racial wealth gap. A 2014 report claimed that a white person who dropped out of a high school is as likely to land a job than a Black person with a college degree.



To be young, privileged and white. Must be nice.