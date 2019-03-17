R. Kelly Reportedly Addresses Rumor He Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

Earlier this week , Lisa Van Allen , who was featured in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly and says she was assaulted by Kelly when she was underage, made another jaw-dropping she claim. She told Vlad TV that Kelly had a sexual relationship with Aaliyah mother, Diane Haughton .

According to TMZ, R. Kelly is now flatly denying the rumor. The site reports, “Sources close to R. Kelly say he absolutely denies he and Diane had anything but a friendly relationship. We're told Kelly believes the only reason Van Allen made those claims in the Vlad TV interview is to further smear his name and grab headlines for herself.”



It is a fact that R. Kelly married the late Aaliyah when she was 15 in May of 1994. Diane Haughton has not spoken out on the R. Kelly accusations since Surviving R. Kelly aired but the day before the premiere she released a statement that read in part, “These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongues of saboteurs of Aaliyah’s legacy.” See below: