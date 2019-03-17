R. Kelly Reportedly Addresses Rumor He Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Earlier this week, Lisa Van Allen, who was featured in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly and says she was assaulted by Kelly when she was underage, made another jaw-dropping she claim. She told Vlad TV that Kelly had a sexual relationship with Aaliyah mother, Diane Haughton.
According to TMZ, R. Kelly is now flatly denying the rumor. The site reports, “Sources close to R. Kelly say he absolutely denies he and Diane had anything but a friendly relationship. We're told Kelly believes the only reason Van Allen made those claims in the Vlad TV interview is to further smear his name and grab headlines for herself.”
It is a fact that R. Kelly married the late Aaliyah when she was 15 in May of 1994. Diane Haughton has not spoken out on the R. Kelly accusations since Surviving R. Kelly aired but the day before the premiere she released a statement that read in part, “These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongues of saboteurs of Aaliyah’s legacy.” See below:
🚨⚠️URGENT MESSAGE ⚠️🚨 🕊Hi Team Aaliyah, it has come to our attention that Aaliyah's mother Diane Haughton has reached out to a fan as a call to action for the Special Ones (As she so lovingly calls us) with this direct quote in response to the Lifetime Surviving RKelly Documentary . . Please forward this message and quote to any media outlet, anyone and everyone you know via all your social media platforms, websites, blogs etc... It is urgent that we do this ASAP as the documentary is set to air on the 3rd of January. . Aaliyah isn't here to defend herself. We as a fanbase are, and we must defend her now! . We can't let "LIEtime" get away with this defamation of character on Aaliyah, her family, her estate, her foundation. We have the power in 2019 via social media to squash this story once and for all! Make it go viral! . ✊🏽Let’s do this! Anyone need the quote for reposting or media purposes DM ME- AFM /.\ 🙏✊🏽 . . . 📸Image & some wording in the body of this post reposted from @aaliyah_archives . #Aaliyah #aaliyahdanahaughton #aaliyahhaughton #TeamAaliyah #RKelly #lifetime #bet #foxnews #theshaderoom #lifetimetv #balleralert #thesource #thesourcemagazine #peoplemagazine #missyelliott #mediatakeout #wendywilliams #vh1 #mtv #pressrelease #urbanmedia #xxlmagazine #complexmag #complexmagazine #vibemagazine #vox #newsweek
Aaliyah passed away in a plane crash on August 25, 2001. She was only 22 years old.
Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. He is facing 70 years in prison.
Photo: Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS