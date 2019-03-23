Huh? Kodak Black Compares Himself With Two Rap Gods And Disses Them At The Same Time

Kodak Black’s been wildin’ over the past month. From making sexually explicit comments about Young M.A. to saying Lil Wayne “should’ve died when [he] was a baby,” the Florida rapper isn’t holding back headline-creating remarks.

Now, Kodak is relaying some more insanity, this time, he’s claiming that two of hip-hop’s GOAT candidates are… well, let’s just let him speak for himself.

"People tryna say, oh, I can't put myself in the category with Tupac and them," Kodak said to his fans on Instagram Live. "Actually, I'm better than them n****s. You know why? Like, 'cause, I live what I rap about. Them n****s was just like, them n****s was just legends 'cause they died."

"Like, when you talk 'bout me, you should put me in a category of like 'Pac, [Biggie], Nas, dem n****s, you feel me? Like really listen to my shit," he continued.