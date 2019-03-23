Huh? Kodak Black Compares Himself With Two Rap Gods And Disses Them At The Same Time

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the 'Dying to Live' tour at Hollywood Palladium on March 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Huh? Kodak Black Compares Himself With Two Rap Gods And Disses Them At The Same Time

“Them n****s was just legends 'cause they died."

Published Yesterday

Kodak Black’s been wildin’ over the past month. From making sexually explicit comments about Young M.A. to saying Lil Wayne “should’ve died when [he] was a baby,” the Florida rapper isn’t holding back headline-creating remarks.

Now, Kodak is relaying some more insanity, this time, he’s claiming that two of hip-hop’s GOAT candidates are… well, let’s just let him speak for himself.

"People tryna say, oh, I can't put myself in the category with Tupac and them," Kodak said to his fans on Instagram Live. "Actually, I'm better than them n****s. You know why? Like, 'cause, I live what I rap about. Them n****s was just like, them n****s was just legends 'cause they died."

"Like, when you talk 'bout me, you should put me in a category of like 'Pac, [Biggie], Nas, dem n****s, you feel me? Like really listen to my shit," he continued.

This isn't the first time Kodak Black has said he's better than Tupac and Biggie. Back in 2016, via a BET Prelude segment, the rapper claimed he was a greater rapper than the pair.

Were not going to take anything away from Kodak as a rapper and depending your age, some may believe he’s a better rapper than ‘Pac and B.I.G. but what we’re not gonna do is call them overrated because they passed. Nuh uh.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music