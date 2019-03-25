Cardi B Reportedly Suing Two YouTubers Over Shameful Rumors About Kulture

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Cardi B attends Metro By T-Mobile Presents: Live In LA Powered By Pandora Featuring Cardi B And JhenÃ© Aiko at Academy Nightclub on November 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc. )

Bardi is also shutting down false claims of prostitution and other heinous rumors…

Cardi B has been known to clap back at her haters on social media, but now the Grammy award-winning emcee is taking her battles from the comments section to the courtroom. According to TMZ, the Invasion of Privacy rapstress has filed a lawsuit against two YouTubers for outlandish comments they made in a series of videos about her daughter, Kulture.

Bardi filed a suit against Latasha K, the creator of unWinewithTashaK, accusing the YouTuber star of spreading false rumors over the last 14 months, TMZ reports. The blogger allegedly inferred that Cardi may have been using drugs at the time of her pregnancy that would affect her then-unborn daughter.

The rapper accused blogger Starmarie Ebony Jones of saying she used drugs, like molly and cocaine, and engaged in prostitution. Jones reportedly speculated that Cardi had an incurable sexually transmitted infection.

Both women reportedly collaborated on a joint YouTube video, where they continued to accuse Cardi B of having STIs and engaging in prostitution.

TMZ claims both women refused Cardi's offer to retract their statements. She is suing for defamation and is attempting to get the the defamatory videos removed.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.)

