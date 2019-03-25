Cardi B Reportedly Suing Two YouTubers Over Shameful Rumors About Kulture

Cardi B has been known to clap back at her haters on social media, but now the Grammy award-winning emcee is taking her battles from the comments section to the courtroom. According to TMZ , the Invasion of Privacy rapstress has filed a lawsuit against two YouTubers for outlandish comments they made in a series of videos about her daughter, Kulture .

Bardi filed a suit against Latasha K, the creator of unWinewithTashaK, accusing the YouTuber star of spreading false rumors over the last 14 months, TMZ reports. The blogger allegedly inferred that Cardi may have been using drugs at the time of her pregnancy that would affect her then-unborn daughter.

The rapper accused blogger Starmarie Ebony Jones of saying she used drugs, like molly and cocaine, and engaged in prostitution. Jones reportedly speculated that Cardi had an incurable sexually transmitted infection.

Both women reportedly collaborated on a joint YouTube video, where they continued to accuse Cardi B of having STIs and engaging in prostitution.

TMZ claims both women refused Cardi's offer to retract their statements. She is suing for defamation and is attempting to get the the defamatory videos removed.