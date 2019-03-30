Diddy Shares Touching Story About Falling In Love With Kim Porter

No one is taking it harder than her former beau, Diddy who recently took to his Instagram to share his feelings about the mother of four.

It’s been nearly five months since the passing of model, actress and mother , Kim Porter , and it has been hard to shake that the beautiful woman is no longer with us on earth.

For more than a decade, Kim and Diddy were in a relationship. They have three children, Christian (20), and twin girls, Jessie James and D’Lila Star (12). Kim also had a son, Quincy (27), with R&B singer, Al. B. Sure, who Diddy also considers his son.

On November 15, 2018, exactly a month before her birthday, the lovely model was found unresponsive at her Toluca Lake home in California. According to The Blast, Kim passed away from a severe case of Lobar Pneumonia.

On November 12, a doctor visited Kim’s home after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Porter said she was feeling “nasal congestion, “sweats”, mild cough, body aches, and a sore throat. She had a fever of 102 degrees and also noted a “mild streak of blood with phlegm” while coughing that day.

Her sudden death was a shock to the ones who loved her, especially Diddy.

“We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. And I miss you so much. Super Black Love,” he shares on a previous post after her death.