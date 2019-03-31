Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Shot Multiple Times In Los Angeles

UPDATE: TMZ and various other media outlets are reporting that Nipsey Hussle was shot six times outside of his retail story Marathon Clothing Company in Los Angeles. Two others were reportedly also shot, and of the three shot one is reported dead. Nipsey's condition is not yet clear. Sources say a man fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shots were fired.

PREVIOUS:

Nipsey Hussle was reportedly shot multiple times outside of his store in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

According to TMZ, the rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down Sunday (March 31) in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, south of Crenshaw. The outlet reports he was outside of his Marathon Clothing Company retail store, which he opened back in 2017.

Eyewitnesses in the area say they heard gunshots fired. Just moments before the alleged shooting, Nipsey Hussle cryptically tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."