Meek Mill Slams Chris Darden For Representing Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer

The Championships rapper described Darden’s decision to take Eric Holder, 29, on as a client “self hate.” Meek wrote, “As self hate continues in the black community,” and called Darden a house “n***a.”

He followed up writing, “We at war with the system and the streets!!! #forevernip."

The Philadelphia native had an extremely close relationship with the late emcee. Just last month, Nipsey announced plans to release a joint album with Meek Mill.

"We working right now as we speak. We on album time right now. Next thing we going to put out musically is an album," Nipsey said during an interview with REAL92.3. Unfortunately, he was gunned down before the album could be completed.

On March 31, the 33-year-old was fatally shot near his Los Angeles clothing store. Authorities claim Holder held a conversation with the rapper outside of his clothing store and left the scene. He reportedly returned with a handgun and shot the Grammy-nominated rapper six times. He later died at a nearby hospital. Two other men were wounded in the attack.

Holder was captured by police and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He entered a not guilty plea during a hearing on Thursday and was issued $5 million bail. Darden, who appeared at the hearing alongside his new client, was unsuccessful in getting the judge to forbid cameras from filming the hearing.

Meek Mill has been using his platform to advocate against social injustice. On Tuesday, he attended a news conference where helped introduce the House Bill 1925, which is a bill to help reform the state of Pennsylvania's probation and parole systems.

Prior to that, he helped launch REFORM Alliance with Jay-Z and Van Jones. The organization is striving get at least one million people out of the criminal justice system over the next five years by focusing on reforming probation and parole.