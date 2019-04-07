R. Kelly Is Reportedly 'Open To Another Sit-Down' With Gayle King

R. Kelly's explosive sit-down interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King proved to be the talk of the internet for weeks after its initial airing as the singer's unexpected outburst had everyone talking.

Despite all the chatter — most of which was not in the embattled singer's favor — it appears as Kelly is open to a follow-up with King.

While speaking with Page Six at Variety's "Power of Women" luncheon on Friday, King made the surprising revelation, herself.

"I think he is open to another sit-down at a later date," she said. "I certainly hope so... I called [his team] the next day because it blew up in such a way, so I just wanted to take their temperature to see how they were feeling."

King, who famously kept her composure as Kelly got out of his seat and became hysterical during their chat, said the "Bump N' Grind" singer's team was actually satisfied with the outcome.

"They were really pleased — because they thought people got to see how passionate he was," she added. "They got to see his pain, and maybe they got to look at it in a different way."

While she admitted, "I kind of made the [phone] call like, 'Ehhh,'" she claimed Kelly's team was actually receptive. "They were like, 'Look, we're so glad you called!'" she said.

Following the wild interview, King shared that, contrary to popular belief, she was never afraid for her safety, but, rather "was more worried that he was going to get up and leave." See a clip of the interview below: