R. Kelly Was Paid A Shocking Amount For An Hour Nightclub Appearance

R. Kelly previously claimed he was broke, but apparently, his name and legacy is still good enough for some.
According to TMZ, the singer, who is facing multiple sexual assault charges, made some serious money over the weekend for just showing up at a club in his home state. Kelly reportedly came out of hiding to hit up the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois and was paid $22,000 to hang out for only an hour.
The website says Kelly interacted with a small crowd and sang the opening line to “Bump N’ Grind,” which was more than his contract requested. He didn’t even have to sing, but picked up the microphone just for fun.
Only about 50 people showed up for the club appearance. R. Kelly reportedly pulled up to the venue at 10:30 PM and didn’t leave until 2 AM where he greeted by fans who stuck around.
Prior to his latest paid gig, Kelly took to Instagram and asked that the media take it “easy” on him. According to him, he’s just there to collect a check.
