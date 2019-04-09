R. Kelly Was Paid A Shocking Amount For An Hour Nightclub Appearance

R. Kelly previously claimed he was broke, but apparently, his name and legacy is still good enough for some.

According to TMZ, the singer, who is facing multiple sexual assault charges, made some serious money over the weekend for just showing up at a club in his home state. Kelly reportedly came out of hiding to hit up the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois and was paid $22,000 to hang out for only an hour.

The website says Kelly interacted with a small crowd and sang the opening line to “Bump N’ Grind,” which was more than his contract requested. He didn’t even have to sing, but picked up the microphone just for fun.