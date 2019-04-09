R. Kelly Was Paid A Shocking Amount For An Hour Nightclub Appearance

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 22: R&B singer R. Kelly arrives at the 1st District-Central police station on February 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced today that Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims, at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

R. Kelly Was Paid A Shocking Amount For An Hour Nightclub Appearance

Apparently, the charges against him aren’t enough for people to discard their fanhood.

Published 19 hours ago

R. Kelly previously claimed he was broke, but apparently, his name and legacy is still good enough for some.

According to TMZ, the singer, who is facing multiple sexual assault charges, made some serious money over the weekend for just showing up at a club in his home state. Kelly reportedly came out of hiding to hit up the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois and was paid $22,000 to hang out for only an hour.

The website says Kelly interacted with a small crowd and sang the opening line to “Bump N’ Grind,” which was more than his contract requested. He didn’t even have to sing, but picked up the microphone just for fun.

Only about 50 people showed up for the club appearance. R. Kelly reportedly pulled up to the venue at 10:30 PM and didn’t leave until 2 AM where he greeted by fans who stuck around.

Prior to his latest paid gig, Kelly took to Instagram and asked that the media take it “easy” on him. According to him, he’s just there to collect a check.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music