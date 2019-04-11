Nipsey Hussle’s Mother Mended Everyone’s Heart With Her Tribute At His Celebration Of Life Service

As the world continues to mourn Nipsey Hussle's death, it's his mother, Angelique Smith, who has been a source of peace for family, friends and fans.

Earlier during Nipsey's Celebration of Life, Mama Hussle took to the stage to spread some light and love from the stage.

"I just want to say, "Welcome," she began. "I couldn't write anything, because every time I would start writing I could only write about 3 sentences, and then I'd get a brain freeze. But I want to do something that is very new to me. So you have to give me a minute."

Smith then called Nipsey's father to Dawit Asghedom to join her on stage before continuing.



"I know, that we are all divine creatures. We are all divinity within. We don't need to look the sky for a God, God is within [us]. I have perfect peace, I am happy, I am complete, I am strong, and if I can feel this way- so can you," Smith rejoiced.



"We call on the Creator of everything, and on Mother Earth, who sustains us. We call on the energies [that] guide and protect us, as we make our way in life. We call on our ancestors to join us at this service... And now I pour libations to the ancestors. And we ask those ancestors of Ermias Joseph Asghedom to keep him company on his journey. And we ask them to be there. I would ask that all of our ancestors guide and protect us and give us the gift of perfect peace. So that when he reaches his resting place, we are also asking for these ancestors to greet him. Aṣẹ!"



Aṣẹ, also spelled ashe, is a West African philosophical concept through which the Yoruba of Nigeria conceive the power to make things happen and produce change.



Nipsey's mother also encouraged everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle of veganism, denouncing alcoholism and narcotic abuse.



"We come from royalty and regality," she said. "We are very loving and kind and spiritual race of people. I want to tell you that we are very traumatized and we are very pressurized people. I want to tell you that."



Smith then detailed her hardships growing up, revealing that she grew up in a household with a "functioning alcoholic" father, which caused trauma in her life as early as 5-years-old.



"I didn't have an easy life," she continued. "My dad was a functioning alcoholic father, and from the time I was 5 years old, I had a lot of problems. And I promised I would never do that... [but] I ended up marrying myself into a domestic situation."



Smith then detailed her life as a single mother, recollecting that her son showed signs of strength from a young age. She even went on to tell a story of her engine catching on fire, to which a then 8-year-old Ermias hopped out the car and ran to the nearest fire truck for help. She used the story as her anecdote to remember to always help and encourage others.



"That's what I want to tell you guys," she said. "Our engines are on fire now. We are burning, but we're not destroyed! Ermias was a legacy!"



Mama Nipsey then revealed that she felt death in her family was near. She said that both her and her mother are very intuitive when it comes to death, so are "not afraid of death," and detailed some final moments with her late son.



"I'm not really sad," she said. "Because the spirit had already prepared me for [his death]."



I'm very proud of my son. My son, Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was a great man. On this past Christmas, I drove Ermias to an address on 6th avenue, just a short distance from my mother's home, to drop him off and to pick up some ATV type vehicles. Ermias was so happy, and he felt so free, riding those vehicles up and down 5th avenue. And he said, 'Ma, this felt so great. I wish I would've done this sooner.' And his spirit was free, like a child's spirit.



The only way to overcome the darkness is to be the light. We have to be the light of change that we want in the world... I have ascended. You guys have to find a way to ascend also."