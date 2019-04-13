LAPD Reportedly Caught On Audio Disrespecting Nipsey Hussle’s Parents

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 10: Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters in Los Angeles, California on September 10, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

LAPD Reportedly Caught On Audio Disrespecting Nipsey Hussle’s Parents

The Los Angeles Police Department is catching some heat.

Published 14 hours ago

The Los Angeles Police Department is catching some heat as they were recently accused of being disrespectful to the parents of Nipsey Hussle.

On Friday (April 12), and audio clip made its way on social media with what seems to be LAPD officers making foul and disgusting comments about the parents of Nipsey Hussle’s during his memorial.

The Game got hold of the audio and posted it on his Instagram account. There are many rude and crass comments being made including an alleged officer stating that the slain rapper’s mother “looks like a man and his father looks like a female, go figure.”

Another officer is heard saying, “What they should've done after the funeral is drove the motherf***er and put him in the ground before he starts stinking up the place."

Listen below:

View this post on Instagram

Audio of what seems to be LAPD officers intercepted on police radio & caught disrespecting Nips parents, his home-going & celebration SMFH. Then y’all stupid mothafuckas wonder why nobody has faith in the legal system or this corrupt police force/government. This shit is disgusting & the voices in this video if they are in fact police officers should be recognized by other officers & they should be brought to the light !!!! Protect & serve right ??!!?!? Fuck outta here !!! Nips mother was beautiful yesterday & his father stood by her side & showed strength in a time we all needed to see it !!! & although this doesn’t speak for every officer in the world I’m pretty sure it does for a vast majority & therein lies the problem. I wasn’t even going to post this but I had to use my platform to speak to people & make as many people aware as possible. If it’s two civilians on radio conversing it is still disheartening & sick to hear someone talk about his parents etc in this manor.... & this is really how they feel about us. I’m only one man as was Nip & now that he’s perished due to another’s jealousy & envy it is on ALL OF US to step up individually one at a time until that is a UNIFIED rock & defend not only his honor & legacy but that of all of us that grew up & lived in the same poverty stricken neighborhoods, cities around the world. This is sickening & cannot be tolerated !!!!! Nipsey’s passing has shifted the world & his memory is FOREVER !!! We cannot allow this to be heard & turn the other cheek..... & like I stated above, if these are in fact #LAPD officers we want their badges & for them to be brought to the forefront & made example of as this is a time of awakening for all. We don’t always have to respond with violence, especially in a time where our brother’s mission & passing is bringing about so much love felt around the world. But this, is UNACCEPTABLE by all means !!! #LongLiveNip #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

The Blast reached out to LAPD and they were told that they believe it is not their officers on the tape for several reasons. One of the reasons is that they believe it is not their officers is because they broadcast on a digital frequency, and the audio in question appears to be analog. The website was told that digital frequencies cannot be intercepted on a 2-way radio.

The other reason is that they pointed out is that the lingo used in the audio is not the typical vernacular of LAPD.

The LAPD wants to be clear that they are not taking these accusations lightly, and while they are certain that it is not their officers, they will continue to investigate and find the sources of the distasteful comments.

Let’s hope that those involved are reprimanded for their actions.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music