LAPD Reportedly Caught On Audio Disrespecting Nipsey Hussle’s Parents

The Los Angeles Police Department is catching some heat as they were recently accused of being disrespectful to the parents of Nipsey Hussle.
On Friday (April 12), and audio clip made its way on social media with what seems to be LAPD officers making foul and disgusting comments about the parents of Nipsey Hussle’s during his memorial.
The Game got hold of the audio and posted it on his Instagram account. There are many rude and crass comments being made including an alleged officer stating that the slain rapper’s mother “looks like a man and his father looks like a female, go figure.”
Another officer is heard saying, “What they should've done after the funeral is drove the motherf***er and put him in the ground before he starts stinking up the place."
Listen below:
The Blast reached out to LAPD and they were told that they believe it is not their officers on the tape for several reasons. One of the reasons is that they believe it is not their officers is because they broadcast on a digital frequency, and the audio in question appears to be analog. The website was told that digital frequencies cannot be intercepted on a 2-way radio.
The other reason is that they pointed out is that the lingo used in the audio is not the typical vernacular of LAPD.
The LAPD wants to be clear that they are not taking these accusations lightly, and while they are certain that it is not their officers, they will continue to investigate and find the sources of the distasteful comments.
Let’s hope that those involved are reprimanded for their actions.
(Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
