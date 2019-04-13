LAPD Reportedly Caught On Audio Disrespecting Nipsey Hussle’s Parents

The Los Angeles Police Department is catching some heat as they were recently accused of being disrespectful to the parents of Nipsey Hussle.

On Friday (April 12), and audio clip made its way on social media with what seems to be LAPD officers making foul and disgusting comments about the parents of Nipsey Hussle’s during his memorial.

The Game got hold of the audio and posted it on his Instagram account. There are many rude and crass comments being made including an alleged officer stating that the slain rapper’s mother “looks like a man and his father looks like a female, go figure.”

Another officer is heard saying, “What they should've done after the funeral is drove the motherf***er and put him in the ground before he starts stinking up the place."

Listen below: